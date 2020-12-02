Thomas M. Werner Sr.

FORT WAYNE, IN — Thomas M. Werner Sr., 79 of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on November 26, 2020. Thomas was born in Hammond, Indiana, on October 20, 1941. He married Helen L Carmon on October 23, 1965.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas Jr. (Susan) and Timothy; and grandson, Noah. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Isadore and Mildred (Knapp) Werner, wife, Helen L.; and sister, Genie (George).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10 AM to 11 AM at St Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN, with Mass to follow.