FORT WAYNE, IN - Thomas M. Werner, Sr. 79 of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2020. Thomas was born in Hammond, Indiana on October 20, 1941. He married Helen L Carmon on October 23, 1965.

Thomas is survived by his sons Thomas Jr. (Susan) and Timothy; and grandson Noah. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Isadore and Mildred (Knapp) Werner, wife Helen L; and sister Genie (George).

Visitation will be held, Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10AM to 11AM at St Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN with mass to follow.