Feb. 3, 1948 - March 6, 2022

WHEATFIELD, IN – Thomas M. Wicinski, of Wheatfield, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point. He was born in Hammond, IN on February 3, 1948 to the late Frank (Mickey) and Florence (Ogrodowski) Wicinski. He was 74 years old.

He is survived by his children: Toni Wicinski of Calumet Township, Renee Wicinski of Valparaiso, Thomas Wicinski II of Crown Point, Emily Wicinski; and granddaughter, Lainee of Williamsburg, Kentucky; nephew, Jerome (Denise) Wicinski; nieces: Jacqueline (Rey) Mireles and Julie (Jim) Basich; and sister-in-law, Marge "Sis" Wicinski of Stiles, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Wicinski.

He grew up in Calumet City, IL and graduated from T.F. North High School. As an adult he moved to Northwest Indiana where he spent all of his adult life. He retired from IBEW Local 697 in 2004. Tom could not remain idle and went to work at Midwestern Electric for his friend Ryan Rentschler where he stayed until he could no longer work. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, www.agaillinois.org.