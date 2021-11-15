EAST CHICAGO, IN - Thomas Manuel DeLaCruz, Jr., "Baby", age 13, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors: parents, Jasmine (Demond Tolbert) Anderson and Thomas M. (Mary Guzman) DeLaCruz; two sisters, Gionna DeLaCruz and Avina DeLaCruz; one brother, Larry Pruitt; maternal grandparents, Kimberly Todd and Turrell (Christine Hawkins) Anderson; paternal grandparents, Amarisol DeLaCruz and Thomas Galvan, and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by paternal great-grandmother, Angela DeLaCruz and maternal great-grandmother, Vanancia Hall.

A Walk-through Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

"Masks and Social Distancing are Required"

Thomas was a 7th grader at Block Jr High School. He loved sports, music and his friends and family and was full of Joy all the time.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Anderson and DeLaCruz families during their time of loss.