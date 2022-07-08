Thomas Neal Barnett

Nov. 26, 1942 - July 2, 2022

CROWN POINT - Thomas Barnett, 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Tom was born November 26, 1942, on Thanksgiving Day, to the late August and Lucille (Kuns) Barnett. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1960. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University in Lafayette in 1965.

Tom worked at several retail pharmacies, Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, IN and served as Pharmacy Director at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, IN for 15 years. He began working for Walgreens Pharmacies in 1992. He was also provided pharmacy services for Midwest Center for Youth and Family Services in Kouts, IN for nearly 22 years.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Pamela Roorda Barnett. He leaves behind his children: Samuel Barnett (spouse, Brenda Likavec) and Emily Barnett Evener (spouse, Jeremy Evener). He was a beloved "Poppa Tom" to his grandsons: Owen Thomas and Jack Alan Evener. Tom is also survived by his brother, Keith Barnett of Tucson; sisters-in-law: Mary Barnett, Jayne Roorda and Mary Martin; and brothers-in-law: Frank Roorda, David Novak and Joe Martin. He has many nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald and father and mother-in- law Frank and Minnie Roorda.

Tom was an avid golfer who was especially proud of his two "hole-in-one" shots at Summertree golf course. He had a large circle of friends and colleagues and was especially fond of his dear friend and fellow pharmacist, Taso Sakaleros and family.

A private "Celebration of Life" service is being planned for a later date. Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre entrusted with arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at geisenfuneralhome.com

Contributions in Tom's name would be greatly appreciated to any of the following: Community Help Network, Inc., in Crown Point, IN (communityhelpnet.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN (stjude.org) or First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville, IN.