Thomas Norman Boege

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Thomas Norman Boege, 87, of Schererville, IN, was born into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary O'Neil Boege, and his second wife, Catherine Riley Boege. He is survived by sons: Thomas N. (Sherri) Boege Jr., of Hanover Park, IL, Paul (Hia) Boege, of Marysville, WA, John Boege, of Schereville, IN, Lawrence Boege, of Schererville, IN, Thomas (Sharon) Leyden, of Indianapolis, James (Alissa) Leyden, of Littleton, CO, Mark (Maureen) Leyden, of Indianapolis, and Paul (Lauren) Leyden, of Greenland, NH; and 10 grandchildren.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1953–1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He spent 16 months in Korea. He was a longtime math teacher at Phil Sheridan School in South Chicago. He was beloved by students and colleagues alike. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and Briar Ridge Country Club. A generous spirit and kind heart, he enjoyed laughing with family and friends and brightened many lives.