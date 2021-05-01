Thomas Owen Monberg

1945 —2021

CASTINE, ME — Born in Hammond, IN, to Ruth and Wilmer Monberg in April 1945, Thomas Owen was the youngest of four brothers, Fred, Bill, and John, and is the last to pass on.

"Tommy" — later known as "Tom" and "T.O." grew up on Doty Street in Hammond, in the same home where his father was born and would later die. The memories he shared (and the pictures prove) that he was a happy young man in the new days of television and decoder rings, backyard ice rinks, neighborhood baseball games and walks to church and school. He grew up spending his summers with his Uncle Bud on the Kankakee River in Indiana, fishing and farming for money (which he bragged he used to procure beer while underage). These were joyous days and part of him was never far from those years.

Sadly, his life was upended at the age of 16 by the tragic and sudden death of his closest brother and friend, John. An event he was present for that stayed with him every day since, though he continued to find love and joy wherever he went, wherever he was.