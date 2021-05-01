Thomas Owen Monberg
1945 —2021
CASTINE, ME — Born in Hammond, IN, to Ruth and Wilmer Monberg in April 1945, Thomas Owen was the youngest of four brothers, Fred, Bill, and John, and is the last to pass on.
"Tommy" — later known as "Tom" and "T.O." grew up on Doty Street in Hammond, in the same home where his father was born and would later die. The memories he shared (and the pictures prove) that he was a happy young man in the new days of television and decoder rings, backyard ice rinks, neighborhood baseball games and walks to church and school. He grew up spending his summers with his Uncle Bud on the Kankakee River in Indiana, fishing and farming for money (which he bragged he used to procure beer while underage). These were joyous days and part of him was never far from those years.
Sadly, his life was upended at the age of 16 by the tragic and sudden death of his closest brother and friend, John. An event he was present for that stayed with him every day since, though he continued to find love and joy wherever he went, wherever he was.
To that end, Tom found his one true and forever love that same year. His future wife, Alden, swept him off his feet and continued to occupy his thoughts until his very last moments. They traveled through these almost 60 years of life side by side. From Hammond High to Iowa's Drake University, eloping in 1967 with a ceremony at the campus chapel. After graduation, Tom trained as an Air Force navigator during which time they welcomed their first child, Robert. Tom was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 where he flew C-130s and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the war, Tom was stationed at Mather AFB in CA, moving on after a few years to Zweibrucken Air Base in Germany. Children James, Erin and Brooke joined the family during those five adventurous and happy years. Upon leaving active duty, Tom joined the Maine Air National Guard and relocated to the Bangor area in 1979. Christian arrived in 1981, the last of Tom and Alden's five children.
The next two decades were spent living, working, loving and raising kids between Bangor, Brewer and Orono. He found immense joy and pride as a spectator at countless football, wrestling, track, swimming, soccer, field hockey and ice hockey matches, and many will remember his big, proud smile and occasional skirmishes with referees as he cheered on his kids. In addition, Tom never missed a play, debate, band concert, science fair or honors ceremony if he could help it. Tom wasn't a perfect dad by his own admission, but he always showed up.
Tom held many jobs after retiring from the Maine Air National Guard but was of the Air Force through and through. His later days were spent with Alden in the home they built near the ocean in 2001. T.O. faced many health challenges through the years and survived long beyond the many projections — for good and bad. The guy was stubborn like a mule and wouldn't give up: insisting on being his own handyman, snow remover and landscaper — rallying throughout 2020 to join masked, driveway gatherings to visit his kids and grandchildren, and always carrying a full pocket of dog treats for his loyal canine companion, Chance.
Tom died as he lived — on his own terms and at home with Alden by his side on April 11, 2021. A man who traveled in peace has now found it for himself. He is survived by his wife, Alden; his children: Robby (Jess), of Fairbanks, Jamie (Lissa), of Seattle, Erin (John), of Camden, Brooke (Tim), of Falmouth, and Christian (Michelle), of San Francisco. Tom was the proudest of grandfathers — "Grandpa" to some, "Pop Pop" to others, he is loved and remembered for always by: Henry, Thomas, Maeve, Ruth, Oscar, Leeds, Knox, Hawken and baby Robby.
Oh, Tommy Boy! You are free! You live in all of our hearts and star in the tales we will tell.
Tom will be interred at the Augusta Veteran's Cemetery on August 5, 2021. COVID permitting, his friends are invited and should RSVP to themonbergfamily@gmail.com A gathering in celebration of his life will follow — stay tuned for more details. (mitchelltweedie-young.com).