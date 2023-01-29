CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas P. Pustek, age 73, passed away at St. Anthony Majestic Care in Crown Point, Indiana on January 24, 2023. Beloved son of the late Frank and the late Mary (nee Kaminsky) Pustek. Loving brother of Alvina Moore, Diane (late Charles) Fear and MaryAnn (Joe) Copeland. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Tom enjoyed listening to music and watching old westerns and comedy shows.

Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM directly at St. John the Evangelist - Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and 41) St. John, Indiana. Interment St. John Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John.

