HEBRON, IN - Thomas Paree, age 60, of Hebron, passed away at his home on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Thomas is survived by his wife: Terry (nee Newlin); parents: George 'Chuck' and Patricia (nee Call) Paree; brother: Tim (Debbie) Paree; sister: Tammy (Andre) Paree-Huff; and many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents: Hershell and Garnett Call and George Pare.
Tom was a 1976 graduate of Hobart High School and retired from U.S. Steel with 43 years of service.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
To view directions and sign Thomas' online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 996-2821.