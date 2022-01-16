June 10, 1959 - Jan. 11, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Thomas R. Fowler, age 62, of Hammond, IN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Thomas was born June 10, 1959, the infant son of Bill Eugene and Margaret Odesta (Kerley) Fowler.
Thomas was a graduate of Morton High School. Shortly after graduation, on June 19, 1978, Tom began working with his father in the steel industry and did so for 33-years. He was a member of the Crown Point Holiness Church and the grandson of Rev. Thomas and Sister Inez Kerley.
Tom is survived by his mother, Margaret Odesta (Kerley) Fowler; his special aunt, Trenda (nee Kerley) (Earl) Brown; first cousins: Sonny "Earl" (Patty) Brown Jr., Tammy (nee Brown) (Larry) Byrum; along with his loving church family, neighbors, and friends.
He is welcomed in to everlasting life by his father, Bill Fowler; two sisters: Janice and Cynthia Fowler; grandad, Thomas Kerley and grandmother, Inez Kerley.
Thomas will always be remembered for his sweet, fun-loving spirit. He will be deeply missed.
A public visitation for Thomas will be held Monday, January 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral service for Thomas will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Brothers Sonny "Earl" Jr. Brown and Larry Byrum will be officiating. Thomas will be laid to rest in the Garden of Salvation at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In order to view the funeral service, Live, please log on to Thomas's special page several moments prior to 1:00 p.m. off of your tablet or smart phone device.
To protect one another and our community, please practice wearing a mask or facial covering while in attendance at the funeral home and to be mindful of social distancing practices in place.
"When cares of this life are laid down. I'll go to receive a shining crown. I'll meet the precious one who died for me, and when I get to heaven I'll be free."
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Fowler family.