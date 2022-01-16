June 10, 1959 - Jan. 11, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas R. Fowler, age 62, of Hammond, IN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Thomas was born June 10, 1959, the infant son of Bill Eugene and Margaret Odesta (Kerley) Fowler.

Thomas was a graduate of Morton High School. Shortly after graduation, on June 19, 1978, Tom began working with his father in the steel industry and did so for 33-years. He was a member of the Crown Point Holiness Church and the grandson of Rev. Thomas and Sister Inez Kerley.

Tom is survived by his mother, Margaret Odesta (Kerley) Fowler; his special aunt, Trenda (nee Kerley) (Earl) Brown; first cousins: Sonny "Earl" (Patty) Brown Jr., Tammy (nee Brown) (Larry) Byrum; along with his loving church family, neighbors, and friends.

He is welcomed in to everlasting life by his father, Bill Fowler; two sisters: Janice and Cynthia Fowler; grandad, Thomas Kerley and grandmother, Inez Kerley.

Thomas will always be remembered for his sweet, fun-loving spirit. He will be deeply missed.