DYER - Thomas R. Fugate, age 75, late of Dyer, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Loving husband of 49 years to Karen Fugate, nee Stratten. Devoted father of Angel (Dennis Valandingham) Fugate, Shanna Fugate, and Nathan Fugate. Proud Grampy of Brianna (Anthony) Witkowski, and Gage Fugate, and soon to be Great-Grampy of Baby Witkowski. Dear brother of Patricia (Jim) Driscoll, Judy (Ron) Berger, and the late Ralph, Ronnie, Billy, Jim, Evelyn, Vivian, Marion, and Lily Jo. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also, preceded in death by his loving parents, Oral and Opal Fugate. As an avid hunter, he enjoyed annual trips with his longtime hunting buddies, Oscar Villarreal, John Pistro, and the late Jake Weber, Stuart Sheets, and Frank Roach.
Visitation Monday, August 1, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Valandingham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cristiansdream.org, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com