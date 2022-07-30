DYER - Thomas R. Fugate, age 75, late of Dyer, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Loving husband of 49 years to Karen Fugate, nee Stratten. Devoted father of Angel (Dennis Valandingham) Fugate, Shanna Fugate, and Nathan Fugate. Proud Grampy of Brianna (Anthony) Witkowski, and Gage Fugate, and soon to be Great-Grampy of Baby Witkowski. Dear brother of Patricia (Jim) Driscoll, Judy (Ron) Berger, and the late Ralph, Ronnie, Billy, Jim, Evelyn, Vivian, Marion, and Lily Jo. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also, preceded in death by his loving parents, Oral and Opal Fugate. As an avid hunter, he enjoyed annual trips with his longtime hunting buddies, Oscar Villarreal, John Pistro, and the late Jake Weber, Stuart Sheets, and Frank Roach.