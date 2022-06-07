EAST CHICAGO - Thomas R. Mills, 85, of East Chicago, passes away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Aperion Care Tolleston Park in Gary.

Survivors include three grandchildren: William (Rosetta) Mills, Tiara (Jamal) Whitlock and Lenora Wilkinson; daughter-in-law, Arthurine Wilkinson; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Wilma Mills.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:30pm at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago.

Pastor Arthurine Wilkinson officiating.

Mr. Mills was retired from Inland Steel. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Mills family during their time of loss.