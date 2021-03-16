MERRILLVILLE, IN - Thomas R. Pry, age 86, of Merrillville, passed away March 15, 2021.

He was a graduate of Tolleston H.S. Class of '52. He was a veteran of the Korean War in the US Army. He was member of the American Legion in Merrilville and a member of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville.

Tom was an avid golfer and a recognized Legion baseball player. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts in Merrillville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Pry; niece Kathleen Ann Martin. He is survived by his sisters: Mary Ann (Gene) Marker of Hobart, and Ellizabeth (Robert) Vieceli of Hobart; step children: Beth Roscrow, Julie Steel; niece Jeanine (Robert) Burrell; nephews: William (Nancy) Marker, Robert (Catherine) Vieceli, James (Cathleen) Vieceli; several grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Wednesday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). Funeral service Thursday, March 18, 2021 beginning with prayers at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th Street, Hobart. IN proceeding to Ss Peter and Paul Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN for a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. www.burnsfuneral.com