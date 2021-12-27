PORTAGE - Thomas Reibly, age 74, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born in Gary, IN on September 28, 1947 to the late Stephen and Thelma Reibly. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1967- 1971. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls fan who could be caught cheering on his favorite teams year round. He especially loved his children and grandchildren and devoted the last years of his life to them. Tom is survived by his wife, Sheila Reibly; and two children: Becky (Michael) McFadden, grandsons: Connor and Thomas McFadden and Sean (Maria) Reibly, grandsons: Dominic, Tate, and Blake; two sisters: Pam Read, Shay McCart along with many nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: Stephen and Thelma Reibly, brother Douglas Reibly.