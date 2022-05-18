Thomas Richard Feddeler Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas Richard Feddeler, Sr., 76, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Emma Jo, Thomas Jr. (Noel), Erica (Hsiao-Lun) Lee, Timothy (Dana Luyster), Bryan (Nicole) Gulledge, Ryan (Chastity) Viers; grandchildren: Thomas III, Tyler, Adyson and Breanna; his companion, Flavia Cheng; sister, Marge Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Emma; siblings, Ed "Pudge", Bob, Henry, Janette Mezydlo.

Visitation, Friday, May 20, from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com