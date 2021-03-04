Feb. 2, 1947 - Mar. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas Robert Brown, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born February, 2, 1947 in Valparaiso, the son of Robert Thomas and Ada Virginia (Jensen) Brown.

Tom was a US Army Veteran and a machinist at McGill Manufacturing. Tom was a member of the VFW Post 988 and the American Post 94 in Valparaiso.

On December 16, 1967 in Valparaiso, he married Patricia Craig, who survives in Valparaiso. Also surviving is his son William David (Dawn) Brown; daughter Jessica (Henry "Beau") Winchip; grandchildren: Grace Brown, Nathan, Madilyn and Conner Winchip; his sister Sarah (Landon) Brown Jones; brothers-in-law: Bruce (Liz) Craig and Brian Craig; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his parent-in-laws Jess and Luella Craig and sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and John Yuhasz. Tom enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, 4:00 to 8:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Mike Porter officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Memorial Donation may be made to ARA Valparaiso Dialysis Center, 2711 Leonard Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to the family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.