CHICAGO, IL/formerly of LANSING, IL — Thomas S. Day, 69, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Thomas is the loving brother of Ellen Day, Martha Day and Ronald Day. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Vera (nee Willis) Day.

Funeral services for Thomas will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Thomas will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, Indiana. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Thomas graduated from T.F. South High School, class of 1969, and attended Thornton Community College. Thomas was known as Tom by his family and friends. He was employed as a psychiatric technician at AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL, for 37 years (retired from there in 2013). Tom loved to travel, especially to Southeast Asia. He had developed a love for travel while living in Alaska with his family as a toddler. Tom attended First Baptist Church of Lansing while growing up. He will be remembered by everyone who knew and loved him for his friendliness, generosity and witty, charming sense of humor. www.schroederlauer.com