CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas S. Kubiak, age 75, passed away on August 25, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Steven (Cheri) Kubiak and Pam (Mike) Jeneske; grandchildren, Haley, Ciara, Trevor, Mikayla, Brianna, Alexia and Braden; brother, David (late Anna) Kubiak; niece, Jennifer and nephew, Michael.
Tom formally worked at US Steel South Works and retired from Allied Tube and Conduit Company in Harvey, IL.
Tom was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 E. Ohio Street Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.