CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas Sawochka, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away February 3, 2020. He was an Air Force veteran. He worked for the Teamsters Local 142 as a B.A. and was a member of the American Legion Post 0430 and a former mason. Tom was also a 53-year gold card member of Gary Sportsman Club.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Irene Sawochka; brother, Donald Sawochka; step-daughter, Deanna Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Patty (Codespoti); daughter, Carla Martin; son, Michael Sawochka; grandchildren: Hana and Rachel Martin; nieces and nephews: Don and Daria Sawochka, Pam Sawochka Dundas, Trish Prendergast; brother-in-law, Marcus Malczewski; sister-in-law, Martha Prendergast; stepson, W.M. Dykstra; great-granddaughter, Kiley Patterson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sawochka; the entire Malczewski and Prendergast families.

Many thanks to all his healthcare providers. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN entrusted with private arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com