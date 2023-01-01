June 4, 1946 - Dec. 15, 2022

CALUMET CITY, IL - If you knew Thomas Stanley Maszinski, you might've been lucky to hear him belt out these Mac Davis lyrics on occasion (usually, with an accordion accompaniment): "Oh lord it's hard to be humble, when you are perfect in every way. I can't wait to look in the mirror because I get better looking each day."

He sang these words with a laugh in appreciation of the silliness.

Sadly, after 76 years on this earth, on December 15, 2022, we lost Tom, "Tom-oosh" to some, "Uncle" or "Cousin" Tom to a many, and "Tommy" or "friend" to more than a few.

He is survived by Donna, his loving wife of 53 years. She stood by his side, inspired him to leave Calumet City for an occasional vacation excursion, understood his humor, and laughed more days than not during their life together.

He is also survived by his daughter Cathy Boyer (Ron), son John (Kate Madden) and sister Rosemary Roy. He will miss his grandchildren, who he ABSOLUTELY adored, LeeAnne and Ryan Boyer. He treasured every time he watched them on the courts or on the field, had the privilege of picking them up from an event or chatting with them to learn more about their lives. Of course, his "grand dogs" Toby, Murphy and Tater will miss snuggling at his legs and licking his face looking for a treat.

Tom was a proud Navy man, serving the United States from 1964-1968. Coincidentally these years mark the very few years he did not live in his very much embraced hometown of Calumet City. Until his death, he was a member of the Calumet City chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Notably, while hospitalized before his death, he sought assurance that his VFW Toys for Tots fundraiser raffle tickets would get submitted on time.

His hobbies included: woodworking, drowning worms with his grandson (really to learn more about what a great man Ryan is becoming), teasing LeeAnne (who is now an amazing woman), golfing with Ron (and not counting his many mulligans), creating "honey do" projects for Cathy, explaining to his son John why all the world's problems relate to lawyers, loving his wife Donna, watching Bears games with Kate (to plot against John), setting up booths at craft fairs, gardening, regaling audiences with Polish squeezebox classics, reading the Sunday comics (and re-telling the comics to all those around him that day), cherishing his time spent with the Budzowski, Malone, Crawford, Skarwecki, James and "Arkansas Smith" families.

Tom Maszinski loved a good joke - dirty, clean and in between. To his end, there was humor in life.

Tom left this earth as he lived it. He made friends with all of his phenomenal caregivers at Franciscan Health Hospital in Munster. His family deeply appreciates their love and care. He told jokes that made those crying around him laugh deeply.

In the end, surrounded by those who loved him, he had a small sip of scotch, told a joke and went on his way.

Friends and family are invited to a remembrance of Tom's life to be held starting at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023. The "party" as he called it will take place at the Calumet City VFW Post 8141, located at 664 Hirsch Avenue in Calumet City.