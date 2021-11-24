CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas "Tiny" A. Hirchak, age 78, of Crown Point passed away on November 20, 2021. He was a graduate of Gary Tolleston High School, Class of 1961.

Tiny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sharon; sons: Thomas (Micalee) and John (Michele); his beloved granddaughters: Lindsay, Emma and Daniela; sisters: JoAnn (Terry) Cunningham, Alice (Johnny) Adams. He will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Tiny was preceded in death by his parents Albert Hirchak and Ann Churley; brother Robert Hirchak.

He was a passionate lifelong sports fan, loved Michigan State, Purdue, LA Dodgers and Chicago Bears. Tiny attended 40 years of NCAA Basketball, Indiana High School Basketball finals and the 1985 Bears Super Bowl. He held season tickets for the Bears for over 50 years, Purdue football for over 40 years and took an unannounced trip to the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Tiny was a Gold Card Gary Sportsmen Club member, Slovak Club and a founding member of the mythical Cal Sag Tuggers. He had a tireless work ethic starting at Mid- America Homes and ending as a steel salesman.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at BURNS. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's. www.burnsfuneral.com.