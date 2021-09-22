Thomas "Tom" Arnel Flick Sr.

Oct. 29, 1935 — Sep. 19, 2021

RENSSELAER, IN — Thomas "Tom" Arnel Flick Sr., age 85, of Rensselaer, IN passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1935 in French Lick, IN the son of Charles and Stella (Kellams) Flick, both deceased.

Tom was a graduate of Spring Valley High School, Class of 1953. On July 19, 1958 he married Catherine Lucas who preceded him in death on April 14, 2009. Tom proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed with U.S. Steel for 30 years and also a self-employed farmer for over 25 years. Tom enjoyed fishing, his hometown of French Lick and cared deeply for his family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching them play sports.

Tom is survived by his children: Mindy Capps of Lowell, IN; Kim Flick-Couture of Indianapolis, IN; Tom (Julie) Flick of Wheatfield, IN; Charley (Sue) Flick of Wheatfield, IN; Brian (Shelly) Flick of San Pierre, IN; five granddaughters and three grandsons: Kati Capps, Amanda Couture, Adrianne Flick, Bailey Flick, Braiden Flick, Madey Flick, Shelby Flick, and Brady Flick; and one perfect little great-granddaughter, Kenna Grace Capps; one surviving sister, Shirley (Vince) Crowder of Brazil, IN; and many nieces and nephews.