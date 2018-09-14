VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas 'Tom' B. Osmon, age 76, of Valparaiso and formerly of Hammond, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Barbara, the devoted father of Bill, the dear brother of Gloria Burk of Merritt Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Geneva Osmon, in-laws Glen and Mildred Seaman, and nephew Brian Burk.
On June 12, 1965 in Hammond, IN, he married Barbara Seaman with whom they just celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Tom graduated from Hammond Morton High School, Butler University with a degree in music education and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity and Phi Mu Alpha music honorary. He earned his Masters in Music Education from Ball State University.
He began his teaching career in Shelby County Indiana in 1965 and later in Hartford City, IN. He began teaching for the School City of Hammond in 1967 until he retired in 1996. For many years, Tom was the band director at Scott Middle School where his band won numerous awards. Throughout his career, he taught at almost every school in Hammond and before his retirement, taught vocal music at Orchard Drive Elementary School.
Tom was a lifelong Cubs fan - through the good and bad years - and delighted in their World Series win.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed life, especially his and Barbara's Tuesday Night Date Night, trips to the casino, lunch with the retired teachers from Orchard Drive, but most of all, just spending time with his family and many friends.
He will be deeply missed by all. May God grant him eternal peace.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises - Lakeside.