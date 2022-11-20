Thomas "Tom" Dolsen Prendergrast

August 26, 1933 - Nov. 15, 2022

DALLAS, TX - Thomas "Tom" Dolsen Prendergast, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 15, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18th at Sparkman Funeral Home in Richardson, Texas at 11:00 am. Fr. Joshua Whitfield officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana.

Tom was born on August 26, 1933, in Hammond, Indiana, to Joseph Anthony Prendergast and Martha Louise Dolsen. He graduated from Hanover College in 1954 before joining the US Navy and proudly served in Japan. He went on to receive his MBA from Indiana University and taught business management classes there later in his life. Tom spent most of his storied career with A.M. Castle Metals as VP of Human Resources before retiring in 1995 to enjoy time with family and friends.

Tom was best known as a creative and fun-filled practical joker. Many of his "pranks" are legendary and will provide laughter for years to come. After the passing of his beloved wife, Evelyn "Puni" in 2008, Tom moved to Dallas to be closer to family. He loved all Chicago sports teams; especially the Bears and Cubs.

He had a lifelong devotion to health and fitness which he proudly started at age 50 by running his first marathon. He went on to compete in numerous marathons including Chicago, NYC, and Dallas. He then advanced to compete in numerous triathlons including the famous Escape from Alcatraz which is a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco shoreline. The joy of Tom's life was his grandsons, Mitch and Nicky. He treasured watching them grow up and was very proud of the men they have become. He was well known in the stands as "Grandad Tom" never missing any of their sporting events. He especially loved attending all of their Jesuit events and was very proud of their Jesuit education. Tom was baptized at St. Rita's Catholic Church in May 2014 and enjoyed weekly Sunday mass and dinner with his family. His favorite holiday was Christmas and playing family games until the wee hours when Santa would stop by.

Tom is predeceased by his parents, "Joe" and Martha, brother Alfred "Al" and his beloved wife of 47 years, Evelyn. He will be greatly missed by his son, Jeffrey (Erin), and grandsons, Mitchell "Mitch" and Nicholas "Nicky".

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Jesuit College Preparatory School; 12345 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas, 75244.