Thomas (Tom) Edward Eatinger

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas (Tom) Edward Eatinger passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1947, to Robert and La Verne (Schauer) Eatinger. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and parents-in-law (Carl and Virginia Creekmore).

Tom has been married to his 8th grade sweetheart, Nancy (Creekmore) Eatinger, for 53 years.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Nancy; dear children Shane (Donna) and Jeff (Sharisa); adoring grandchildren Alana, Austin (Jessica), Mason and Garret; fond siblings Barbara (Larry) Weeden, Ronald (Diane) Eatinger, Deb (Jonathan) Rees, Kathy (John) Carmichael; brother-in-law Carl Creekmore; sisters-in-law Cook (Jim) Sherer and Diane Creekmore. He also has many wonderful nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

Tom was a generous, kind and hard-working man who was devoted to his family and friends. He was the ultimate host for family parties, and all who knew him felt welcome to stop by the house at any time for a chat. He loved fishing with his family and friends in Leech Lake, Minnesota at Forestview Lodge and Huddle's Resort.

He was "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren, "Tombo" to family and friends, and "Uncle Babe" to his fishing buddies. He will be missed by all who knew him.