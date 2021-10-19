Thomas "Tom" F. Nappi

Tom was born on October 30, 1952 to Andrew and Laverne Nappi in Oak Park, Illinois--the second of five children: Andrew, Tom, Linda, Paul, and Pamela. He was raised in Lombard, Illinois in the house that he helped his father build. Tom found his soulmate, Gayla, while attending Glenbard East High School and passed just one day shy of their 45th wedding anniversary. Together, Tom and Gayla raised three daughters in the home that they filled with love for each other and God in Lansing, Illinois. Tom was a brilliant man with a deep appreciation for nature and an expertise in electrical engineering. Tom could build or fix anything though he chose to dedicate his life to the service of others by helping to light and warm their homes. Tom retired from his position at NIPSCO but continued consulting in the industry until the time of his passing. Above all things, Tom loved his family. He never missed an opportunity to teach his daughters and sons-in-law, to play with his grandchildren, or to hold his grandchildren as babies. Tom was a genuine giant among men. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Gayla; his daughters: Melissa, Andrea, and Valerie; his sons in law: Jorge and Patrick; and his grandchildren: Marlene (10), Jorge Adrian (4), and Leonardo (2); along with his brother and sister-in-law: Paul and Madhu survive him and mourn their loss.