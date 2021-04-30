Thomas "Tom" George Hecimovich, Sr.

Tom was a carpenter by trade and took much pride in his carpentry skills. He loved watching sports, especially the Sox, Hawks and Bears, and typically had on his Sox hat. He could talk your ear off about Cal City, where he spent the majority of his life. He moved to Munster 20 years ago and lived there until his death.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernestine and Anthony Hecimovich; grandson, Zachary; and loving dog, Lizzie. He leaves behind his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Hecimovich; children: Ana (Dan) Lawson, TJ Hecimovich, Dana Batzek and Michael Batzek; grandchildren: Everly Lawson, Sydney Lawson, James Lawson and Jacob Plant; sisters, Linda (Scott) Ramsey and Mary (Art) Gianopolous; and brother, Michael (Dawn) Hecimovich; and numerous nieces and nephews who all adored "Uncle Tom," and best friend, Packy Sudar. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.