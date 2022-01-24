Thomas "Tom" J. Atkinson

Thomas J. "Tom" Atkinson, age 67, formerly of Dolton, IL and Wheatfield, IN passed away unexpectedly at his home in McDonough, GA on Monday, January, 17th 2022. At his side was his wonderful wife, Linda Atkinson and faithful pets: Ziggy, Daisy, and Willow.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Atkinson; mother, Florence Atkinson; brothers: Patrick Atkinson, and Brian Atkinson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Atkinson; sons: Eric (Melinda) Atkinson, John (Jennifer) Atkinson, Nolan Archer, and the late Nicholas Archer; Brothers: James (Nicolette) "Jim" Atkinson, and Christopher "Chris" Atkinson; Tom was the proud grandfather of: Ethan (Eric) Atkinson, Kira (Eric) Atkinson, Evan (Nolan) Archer, Addison (Nolan) Archer, Colin (Nicholas) Archer, and new born Luke (John) Atkinson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in laws.

Tom was a Senior Corporate Engineer for Clark Dietrich with 40 years of dedicated service. Tom enjoyed working in his shop as a master woodworking craftsman, and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

Funeral services will be at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Saturday, January 29th, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Interment Assumption Cemetery.