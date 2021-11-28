 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas "Tom" R. Havens, age 65, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on November 24, 2021, after a courageous 8 year fight against cancer. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana to William and Bernice Havens. Tom graduated from Lew Wallace High School and Ivy Tech's welding program. In 2019 he retired from US Steel after 19 years of service. Tom loved his family, music and his guitars, traveling and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Meghan; and son, Matthew; brother, Dave (Michele); sisters: Teresa (Rick) and Marilyn (Gino); several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Burial at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. www.burnsfuneral.com

