KOUTS, IN - Thomas 'Tom' Thomas, age 74, of Kouts, IN, formerly of Chicago Heights, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
Tom is survived by hiswife: Adrienne of 53 years; children: Trudy (Byron) McNally and Tim (Maria) Thomas; grandchildren: Michael, Katie, Kevin, Daniel, and Lauren McNally and Nicholas Thomas; brother: Ralph Thomas; sisters: Joan (Gale) Poland and Jean Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Agnes 'Ione' and Ralph Thomas.
Tom worked for Superior Match in Chicago, IL and as a volunteer fireman for Chicago Heights Fire Department for 25 years. He owned a Limousine Service, 'A Touch of Class', for many years. Tom enjoyed gardening and loved to cut his grass.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Township Cemetery, Kouts, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to your favorite charity. Sign Tom's online guestbook and view directions at:
