MERRILLVILLE, IN - Thomas "Tommy" Francis Climack, age 59, of Merrillville, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away July 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. For further information go to www.burnsfuneral.com.