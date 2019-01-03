HAMMOND, IN - Thomas 'Tucker' E. Mambourg, 90, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. Loving father of Thomas (Rhonda) Mambourg, Debbie (late Paul) Kurzeja, Lori (Fran) Horgan and Mary Jean (fiance Kevin Poland) Soto. Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Larry) Blonski, Courtney Mambourg, Lindsay (Brett) Navarro, Tommy (Lee) Mambourg, Evan (McKenna) Horgan, Cory and Delaney Soto. Proud great grandfather of Alaina Blonski, Ryann Procter, Sadie and Brantley Navarro, Ella, Lucy and Tucker Mambourg, Emmett and Everett Horgan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn and grandson, Adam Horgan.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will beon Friday, January 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Joseph - St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Tucker retired from American Maize after 34 years of service and proudly served with the U.S. Army. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a special man who was loved by many. His sweet blue eyes and silly personality will be missed by all.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of I-West at Community Hospital and his doctors for their care and love especially during this last difficult year.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area or a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated.