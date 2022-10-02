Thomas Villarreal

Sep. 22, 1953 - Sep. 25, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Thomas D. Villarreal, 69. Thomas D. Villarreal, born Sep. 22,1953 and passed away Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Villarreal Sr.; his mother Alice (Alejandra) Villarreal (nee Cortez); his brother Robert F. Villarreal Jr.; and his sister Diane Hernandez (nee Villarreal).

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Emily (Fadli) Stoops; and his son; Jason Villarreal. Three grandchildren; Lily and Evan Stoops and Chloe Villarreal.

Three brothers: David T. Villarreal, Paul (Amy, deceased) Villarreal and Gerald (Rhonda) Villarreal.

Five sisters: Rachel Villarreal, Cecelia (Ralph) DeJesus, Natalie Villarreal, Madeline (Clement) Murrell, and Suzanne (David) Parker.

28 nieces and nephews, 42 great-nieces and nephews, and six great-great-nieces and nephews.

Three beloved pets near and dear to Thomas: Ginseng, Izzy and Mack.

Thomas was a member of the graduating Class of 1971 from Andrean High School.

Thomas was retired and a former Assistant Director of Engineering Services at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, IN and Director of Americana Apartments in Mountain View, CA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, 11 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland IN, with visitation preceding at 9 a.m.