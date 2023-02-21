Thomas Castle was born on September 18, 1967. He grew up in Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1985. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, attaining the rank of sergeant. A thirty year veteran of the Hobart Fire Dept., he was currently serving as the Senior Battalion Chief, was the past president of Firefighters Local 1641 and was a past fire commissioner. He was a life member of the VFW Walter Kleiber Post 2724, the Disabled American Veterans, Carlos Arambula Chapter 102 and was a member of the Army National Guard. He volunteered for the American Red Cross and was a great supporter of Ben's Blue Bags, helping first responders identify autism and people with special needs. Tom loved to go hunting and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. A caring and compassionate man, Tom's last act of kindness was his participation in the Indiana Donor Network. Devoted to his family and Brotherhood of Firefighters, Thomas Castle will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ben's Blue Bags, 126 N. East St., Station 1500, Crown Point, IN 46307 or the D.A.V., Carlos Arambula Chapter 102, P.O Box 2181, Valparaiso, IN 46384 would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.