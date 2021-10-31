 Skip to main content
Thomas Warren Eilers

May 30, 1941 - Oct. 27, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Thomas Warren Eilers, age 80 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born on May 30, 1941 in Elmira, NY to Joseph and Emily (Mace) Eilers.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Linda (Andersen) Eilers, sister-in-law Karen (Dale) Pflughaupt, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Eilers; mother, Emily Eilers; brothers, Joseph Eilers, Robert Eilers.

Tom graduated from Knox High School, class of 1959. He loved fishing, bird watching, and tinkering in his workshop. He was a member of the South Haven VFW. Tom served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam era. His gentle spirit and sweet smile will be missed by many.

Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Memorial donations in Tom's honor may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

