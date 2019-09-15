IN LOVING MEMORY OF THOMAS WILLIAM "DIZ" ENRIGHT
Dear Dad,You were taken to heaven, on September 14, 2015. We wish with all of our hearts that we could talk, and take care of you, just one more day!
Deep down, we know you are with Our Dear Lord, which is where we all long to be! "Until we meet again, May God hold you, in the palm of His hand"!!!
Love: Dan, Jean & Family, Kathy, Bob & Family,
Mike & Family and Dawn, Brian & Family