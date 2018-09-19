HAMMOND, IN - Thomas William Fullgraf, age 64 of Hammond, born March 11,1954, passed away September 12, 2018. He was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara Fullgraf; father: William Fullgraf; and granddaughter: Savannah Fullgraf.
He is survived by Cheryl (nee Shutko); son: Shawn Fullgraf; daughter; Shannon Fullgraf; five grandchildren; brother: James (Vicki) Fullgraf; sister: Sharron Hilliard; one niece; and one nephew. Tom retired from Niagara LaSalle Steel and was an avid explorer, loved every part of nature, enjoyed collecting, reading a good book, and watching old movies. He lived the way that he wanted.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday September 20, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gibson Woods, 6201 Parrish Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Please visit burnskish.com.