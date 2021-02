CHICAGO, IL - Tiara Smith, 29, of Chicago, IL passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at University of Chicago in Chicago, IL. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00AM at Monomer Temple 3711 Pulaski Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chicago, IL. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.