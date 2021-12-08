HIGHLAND, IN - Tiffany Wojciechowski, age 44, of Highland, IN passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Wren Crippen; parents: Steve and Wanda Wojciechowski; brother, Greg (Sarah) Wojciechowski; close family friend, Keith Kinder; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tiffany may have left us unexpectedly, but the life she left behind was full of love and will be remembered by those she encountered. Throughout her career as a hair stylist she met, listened, befriended and helped countless friends and family. She loved to laugh and spend time with loved ones, but most of all she loved her son Ben, the love of her life. Tiffany will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.