Tily L. Walstra

LANSING, IL - Tily L. Walstra, age 91 of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. She is survived by her son, James (Linda) Boender; daughters, Sheri (Larry) Boer and Lori Boender; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and sister, Charlotte Rietveld. Tily was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Grace Jansma; husband, Peter Walstra; sisters, Kate Smit and Jackie (Albert) Dekker; and brothers, Charles (Lauria) Jansma, Harold (Jessie) Jansma and David (Marian) Jansma.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Pastor Mark Boer officiating. Interment will be Private. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service. www.kishfuneralhome.net

