LANSING, IL - Tily L. Walstra, age 91 of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. She is survived by her son, James (Linda) Boender; daughters, Sheri (Larry) Boer and Lori Boender; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and sister, Charlotte Rietveld. Tily was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Grace Jansma; husband, Peter Walstra; sisters, Kate Smit and Jackie (Albert) Dekker; and brothers, Charles (Lauria) Jansma, Harold (Jessie) Jansma and David (Marian) Jansma.