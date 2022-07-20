PORTAGE - Tim D. Larson, 63, passed peacefully on July 8, 2022 at home in Portage, IN.

Tim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lori (Aydelotte), his high school sweetheart; and their son, Travis; mother, Julie Bannon; and sister, Julie "Juge" Prentice.

Tim, your wings were ready, but our hearts were not... until we're together again.

A Celebration of Life for Tim will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel (5341 Central Ave, Portage) from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will take place at 12:00 P.M. with Chaplain Ben Polhemus officiating. Luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's honor may be made to Turkey Run State Park (8121 Park Rd, Marshall, IN 47859). In the memo line, please write "Tim Larson Memorial".