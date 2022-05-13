August 14, 1946 - May 9, 2022

CROWN POINT - Tim Tully, age 75, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Tully (nee White); devoted father of four children: Tim (Samantha) Tully, Jr., John Tully, Kevin (Kate) Tully, Beth (Zach) Kessie; beloved grandfather to five grandchildren: Sean and Molly Tully, Riley, Katelyn, and Connor Kessie; brother-in-law, Eugene (Patricia) White, sister-in-law, Marguerite Tully; his many nieces; nephews; and good friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Tully; parents: Martin and Mary Tully; siblings: Tom (Diane) Tully, Robert Tully, Martin (Mary) Tully, and Julie (Rich) Seneca.

Tim was born in Chicago, IL. He attended Visitation Grade School and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1964. He started working at age 15 at Bonnie Electric. He worked for Allied Tube and Conduit and Wheatland Tube before retiring at age 75. He is fondly remembered for his generosity. An avid White Sox and Blackhawks fan who also repeatedly claimed to make one of the all-time greatest catches in the 1959 Little League World Series. (Recently confirmed).

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 P.M. with Deacon Gregory Fabian officiating.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

Tim will later be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Tim's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

