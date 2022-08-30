VALPARAISO, IN - Timmi Jo Parrish, 75, of Valparaiso formerly of Merrillville passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born February 2, 1947 in Gary, IN to Timothy & Betty (Hoblitzil) McCarthy and graduated from Emerson High School in 1965. Timmi made her career as a beautician from a shop in her Merrillville home, Green Acres Hair Repair for many years, then she served as office manager of Storage Unlimited for 20 years in Crown Point. The extended time she spent serving as a Girl Scout leader brought her fulfillment, and the getaways for camping and outdoor enjoyment, especially at Yogi Bear's in Portage, allowed well-needed relaxation.