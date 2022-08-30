Feb. 2, 1947 - Aug. 28, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Timmi Jo Parrish, 75, of Valparaiso formerly of Merrillville passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born February 2, 1947 in Gary, IN to Timothy & Betty (Hoblitzil) McCarthy and graduated from Emerson High School in 1965. Timmi made her career as a beautician from a shop in her Merrillville home, Green Acres Hair Repair for many years, then she served as office manager of Storage Unlimited for 20 years in Crown Point. The extended time she spent serving as a Girl Scout leader brought her fulfillment, and the getaways for camping and outdoor enjoyment, especially at Yogi Bear's in Portage, allowed well-needed relaxation.
On September 2, 1972 she married Ronald Parrish who preceded her in death in 2006. Survivors include their daughters: Betsy (Corvin) Keefover of Valparaiso & Rebecca Parrish of Hobart; brother, Michael (Diane) McCarthy; sister, Susan (Joe) McCarthy-Fierro; grandchildren: Ben, Caleb, Braden & Carter Keefover, Emily & C.J. Allen; sister-in-law, Nancy Parrish, and dear friend, Laurie Parker. The caring compassion offered by the VNA nurses was greatly appreciated.
Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private celebration of life will be held.