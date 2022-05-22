HAMMOND - Timmy C. Sessum, age 62, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Timothy is survived by his children: Tim A. (Ashley) Sessum, Ryan, Tiffany (Andy) Nunez, Nicholas Sessum and Eric Graves; precious grandchildren: Tim Jr., Marcelina, Julian, Shaine, Ariana; Kevin, S.A., Miguel, Gabby, Isaac, Evie, Lilly, and Veda; great-grandchildren: Viviana and Valencia; brothers: Rick (Jackie) Sessum, Todd Sessum, and John A. Sessum; sisters: Lisa (Eddie) Hofferth and Ambre (Mark) Flores; and many aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Shirley Sessum; grandson, Tony Sessum; brothers: Leo, Mike, and Kevin; and dearest love, Debbie.

Timmy attended Hammond Tech High School. He later retired after 27 years with the Labor Local 41. He was also a member of the Boilermakers Local 347 for 10 years. Timmy loved spending time with his grandkids. He loved the outdoors and was a huge Bears and Bulls fan.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be at 7:30 P.M., with Danny Vasquez officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.