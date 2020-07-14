Timothy A. Berminghan

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Timothy A. Bermingham will be at Faith Church, 100 W. 81st Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Visitation at the 5:00 p.m. Service. We will be practicing social distancing as much as possible. If you are more comfortable with wearing a mask, please do so. We will have access to the patio area outside. Please understand we will refrain from hugging and shaking hands. Please know that we appreciate and thank everyone's thoughts and prayers.