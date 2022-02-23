Timothy Allen Huber

June 25, 1950 - Feb. 15, 2022

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Timothy Huber passed away at the age of 71. Timothy was born on June 25, 1950 in Valparaiso, IN.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Mildred and wife, Donna. He is survived by his daughter, Angela; son, Timothy Jr.; grandson, Duncan and brother, Scott.

A service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on 100 E. Beam St. and will follow with a Celebration of Life at the American Legion on 798 Wabash Ave. until 8:00 p.m.