GRIFFITH, IN—Timothy Daniel Morris, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born in East Chicago, IN. He is survived by his loving daughters: Kezia (Ray) Cirks and Bethany (Daniel) Hayes of Schererville; his adoring grandchildren: Kaylee, Ryan, Collin, Aislinn, and Megan; loving sister Karen (Joe) Vessely. He will be remembered fondly by his extended family and dear friends. Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Devis (Janda) Morris and parents Thomas and Helen Morris.

Tim was a retired Iron Worker (Local 395) and Captain of Just 4 Fun fishing charters. He enjoyed telling stories about his glory days at Munster High School and his childhood on South River Drive. He served in the US Army Reserves in his early adulthood. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed his many trips with his buddies. Tim was a lifetime board member of the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club and also participated in many other hunting and fishing clubs. He loved traveling with Devis or just being at home with her and the dogs. He will be sorely missed by his family and the many close friends he had over his lifetime.