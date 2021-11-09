Timothy E. Colby

Oct. 25, 1967 - Nov. 4, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Timothy E. Colby, age 54, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Timothy is survived by his three children: Carly (Dino) Koutropoulos, Maddy Colby, Dylan Colby; parents: Bryon and Joan Colby; sisters: Kimberly Lane, Jocelyn (Scott) Eberly, Nikki (Aaron) Dennison; dog, Ruby; and many nieces and nephews.

Timothy was the owner of Colby Dental in his hometown of Highland, IN. Timothy loved his practice, patients, and serving his community. He was a graduate of Highland High School, Class of 1986. He later went on to graduate from Indiana University and Indiana School of Dentistry, 1994. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was a die hard White Sox fan and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Timothy loved having fun by pranking people and making them laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.