Timothy E. Colby
Oct. 25, 1967 - Nov. 4, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Timothy E. Colby, age 54, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Timothy is survived by his three children: Carly (Dino) Koutropoulos, Maddy Colby, Dylan Colby; parents: Bryon and Joan Colby; sisters: Kimberly Lane, Jocelyn (Scott) Eberly, Nikki (Aaron) Dennison; dog, Ruby; and many nieces and nephews.
Timothy was the owner of Colby Dental in his hometown of Highland, IN. Timothy loved his practice, patients, and serving his community. He was a graduate of Highland High School, Class of 1986. He later went on to graduate from Indiana University and Indiana School of Dentistry, 1994. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and was a die hard White Sox fan and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Timothy loved having fun by pranking people and making them laugh. He will be dearly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Johnson Jr. officiating. Private interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
Timothy was organizing a return dental mission trip to Guatemala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Timothy's name to Hearts in Motion.
Visit Timothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.