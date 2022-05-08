HAMMOND - Timothy E. Murday, age 68, of Hammond, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Kyann Murday; grandchildren: Victoria, Chloe, Alexa, and Stephen; great-grandchild, Avien; brother, Jerry Murday; sister, Pam (late Willy) Decker; and several nieces; and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Ned Murday; and sister, April Kottka.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland, on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Tim was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and worked as a machinist at Bemcor Inc. in Hammond. Tim's main joy in life was his grandchildren.