Timothy E. Surufka

June 16, 1959 - March 3, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Timothy E. Surufka, age 61, of St. John, IN passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Surufka; step-daughter, Jennifer (Philip Bergren) Bastion; brother, David (Christine) Surufka; sister, Debra Jo (Gary) Keown; niece, Dana (David) Colgrove; nephews: Randy and Daniel Keown; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins on the Surufka and Muha sides of his family. Per Timothy's wishes he was to be cremated with no services to follow.

Born to Edward A. Surufka and mother, Dolores (nee Muha) on June 16, 1959 in East Chicago (Roxanna), IN. Timothy was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute class of 1977, DeVry Institute and Purdue University Calumet.

He worked at Best Buy for 26 years repairing various home electronics and appliances. In his younger years he could be found remodeling his home, working in his garden or fishing with friends and family. He was a talented guitar player, and enjoyed playing The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Neil Young songs. He loved an opportunity to enjoy time with his family around the dinner table. You could often find him relaxing with his beloved dogs watching cooking shows and dreaming up his next meal.

His smile, laughter and sense of humor will be missed by those that love him. Until we can see you again, "take it easy".

Arrangements made by Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John, IN.

